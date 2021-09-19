Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $56.65 Million in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,652,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.09% of Global Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth $1,980,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at $1,543,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 237,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,501. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

