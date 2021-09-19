Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Accenture worth $630,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.7% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 145,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,769,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 47,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.40. 4,455,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,203. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.