mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.59

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.59 and traded as low as C$6.62. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 105,300 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDF shares. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of C$190.31 million and a PE ratio of -14.32.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

