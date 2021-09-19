Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 173,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,369,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

