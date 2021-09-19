MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.56.

TSE MEG opened at C$8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7359861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

