MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.56.
TSE MEG opened at C$8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.