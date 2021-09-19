Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $300,188.48

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $300,188.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00373404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,658,672 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

