Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 69,023 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.