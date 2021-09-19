Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

