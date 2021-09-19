Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,305 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

LUV stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

