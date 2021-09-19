Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of WM opened at $152.68 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

