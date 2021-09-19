Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 98,035 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,035 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vistra by 26.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $3,667,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 18.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after buying an additional 1,001,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

