MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in August

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE CIF opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0192 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.