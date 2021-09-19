MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

MGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $40.02 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 71,572 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

