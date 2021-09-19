Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 3,553 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 820.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $72.58 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.