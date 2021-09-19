Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $146.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

