Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

