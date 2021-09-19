Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $286,000 in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLM stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

