Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.15 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

