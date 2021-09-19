Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 136 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 69.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

Qorvo stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.46 and a 200-day moving average of $184.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

