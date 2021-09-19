Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Down 34.0% in August

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Midatech Pharma stock remained flat at $$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 121,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,088. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTP. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 95.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 392.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Midatech Pharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.