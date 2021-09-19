Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys 197 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.23. 1,683,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,086. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $295.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.43 and a 200-day moving average of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.