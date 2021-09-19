Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $362,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 140,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 695,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 899,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,539 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. 588,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,246. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

