Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $917,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,226,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,673. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.