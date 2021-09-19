Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. OneMain comprises approximately 1.7% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in OneMain by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 992,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,449,000 after buying an additional 248,032 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 1,489,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,647. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

