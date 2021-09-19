Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 64,509 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,493 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,411. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.88. 4,178,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

