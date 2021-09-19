Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.61 Million

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report sales of $474.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.00 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $388.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE MTX traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. 581,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.