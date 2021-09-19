Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report sales of $474.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.00 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $388.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE MTX traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. 581,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

