Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 88,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,970. Miromatrix Medical has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

