Mirrored Apple Price Reaches $150.10 on Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $150.10 or 0.00315210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $26.56 million and $97,745.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00178022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.70 or 0.07063826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.32 or 1.00175796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00853585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 176,951 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.