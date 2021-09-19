Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. Mission Produce posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Mission Produce by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter worth $5,774,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.