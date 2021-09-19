Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,148 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at $85,756,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in NIO during the second quarter valued at $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIO by 282.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NIO by 228.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

NYSE NIO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

