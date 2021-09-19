Mission Wealth Management LP Has $242,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,910,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73.

