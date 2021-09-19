Mission Wealth Management LP Has $341,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VOX opened at $146.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $97.78 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

