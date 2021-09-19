Mission Wealth Management LP Has $384,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 46.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.