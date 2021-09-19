Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.