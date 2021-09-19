Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $205,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of FRT opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

