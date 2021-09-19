Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

