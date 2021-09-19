Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Truist lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of FRT opened at $119.30 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

