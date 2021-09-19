Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $74.36.

