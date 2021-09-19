Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,599,000 after buying an additional 333,115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,233,000 after buying an additional 101,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after buying an additional 380,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.