Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

