Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 400 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after buying an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.13. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

