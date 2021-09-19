Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 484 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

