Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.19.

Shares of FTNT opened at $299.49 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day moving average is $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

