Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $582,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

