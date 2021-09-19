Mizuho Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $67.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.57.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.66 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

