Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $695.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $640.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.62.

ADBE stock opened at $654.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $637.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.08. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

