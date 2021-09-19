Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 650,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after buying an additional 723,187 shares during the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 474,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 432,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

