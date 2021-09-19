Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $0.78 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and $863,013.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046932 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

