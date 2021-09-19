Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE TAP opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

