Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 494 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day moving average of $249.21. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.